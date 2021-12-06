Larruso spotted with “BIG THUG BOYS” hitmaker, AV in Ghana!  

Top Stories

Young Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall heavyweight, Ridwan Abdul Rafiu known as Larruso on November 24, 2021 was spotted with AV, the singer popularly known for his hit single “Big Thug Boys”. 

The Ghanaian Dancehall crooner was spotted with AV alongside Ghanaian Producer, Samsney, a meeting which is believe to be a recording session between the two young talents.

Adindu Victor, popularly known as AV is a young Nigerian Singer and Songwriter who rose to fame with his smash single, “BIG THUG BOYS”.

Known for his groovy and ominous vibe, the singer seeks to embrace his true self as he carves a niche for himself in the music industry.   

Larruso is currently promoting is his debut LP titled “New Gen” which features M.anifest, Kelvyn Boy, Samini, Suzzway, J.Derobie and Nigerian Singer, Bella Shmurda.

The project has so surpassed a million stream and plays across all streaming platforms. Listen to “New Gen” LP

The young dancehall star is currently promoting the lead single’s visual “WOLEWA (Come Inside)” which features Bella Shmurda and was shot on location in Ghana by Yaw Skyface. 

