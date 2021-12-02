Wendy Shay leads Top Trending 2021 Ghana songs on Boomplay

In keeping with the activities of the time we are in, Boomplay has released the top trending songs of 2021.

Leading the list of Ghanaian artist on the chart is singer Wendy Shay with hit song Heat, which is still trending on GhanaMusic.com Top 10 weekly charts.

10 Boomplay Top Trending Songs 2021

Alchohol – Joeboy Heat – Wendy Shay ft. Shay Gang Je M’appelle – Darkovibes ft. Davido Thy Grace 2 – Kofi Kinaata Peru – Fireboy DML Lie – Kizz Daniel Second Sermon – Black Sherif Jennifer – Guchi Praise – Fameye First Sermon – Black Sherif

