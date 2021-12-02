Top Stories
Wendy Shay leads Top Trending 2021 Ghana songs on Boomplay
In keeping with the activities of the time we are in, Boomplay has released the top trending songs of 2021.
Leading the list of Ghanaian artist on the chart is singer Wendy Shay with hit song Heat, which is still trending on GhanaMusic.com Top 10 weekly charts.
10 Boomplay Top Trending Songs 2021
- Alchohol – Joeboy
- Heat – Wendy Shay ft. Shay Gang
- Je M’appelle – Darkovibes ft. Davido
- Thy Grace 2 – Kofi Kinaata
- Peru – Fireboy DML
- Lie – Kizz Daniel
- Second Sermon – Black Sherif
- Jennifer – Guchi
- Praise – Fameye
- First Sermon – Black Sherif
