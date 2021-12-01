Too relevant to be ignored! Shatta Wale monetizes prison experience with fully booked December events!

Top Stories

A December to Remember!

Shatta Wale has proven that he hasn’t been ever more relevant in the industry as such a time as this after listing shows he will be performing at during the Christmas season.

The award-winning hitmaker shared this on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

The post he made showed that he is booked from the 3rd of December, 2021 through to the 2nd of January, 2022. Making the post, he wrote; “Fire works ”.

This comes after he publicly declared that he has now seen that event promoters in Ghana really love him.

The popular and controversial musician who has been in the news for negative and positive reasons made this known in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote;

“Today weh I see say Ghana show promoters deh love me …wow!!! bookings be this …I will also try my possible best to support you all to make it a success …Ghana Promoters I love you wai”

