King Promise & more make up Spotify's top Ghana tracks of 2021
Photo Credit: King Promise & Spotify

Spotify have unveiled their Top Ghana tracks of 2021 for their annual Wrapped experience for their listeners.

Spotify Wrapped is inspired by the millions of weird and wonderful ways their users listened this year—and by the creators who soundtracked the world around us.

Making the top 5 list of the most played songs in Ghana were King Promise’s Slow Down, Black Sherif’s Second Sermon and Kwesi Arthur’s Baajo.

Spotify’s Top Tracks of 2021 Ghana

  1. Feeling – Ladipoe
  2. Peru – Fireboy DML
  3. Slow Down – King Promise
  4. Second Sermon – Black Sherif
  5. Baajo – Kwesi Arthur
  6. Door – Joeboy & Kwesi Arthur
  7. Coachella – Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur
  8. Understand – Omah Lay
  9. Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems
  10. Sip – Joeboy

