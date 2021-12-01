Gbelemi! Mantse Chills debuts with new single on Dec. 3rd

Rebo Tribe President Mantse Chills is set to release his debut single “Gbelemi” on December 3rd, 2021.

Mantse Chills, having stayed away from the recording booth for a while has finally jumped into the booth to lay some smooth melodic vocals on an amapiano rhythm featuring ”Anadwo” hitmaker, Kwame Yesu.

Mantse Chills, is a Ghanaian rapper, singer, audio engineer, and record producer born and raised in Mataheko, Accra.

Mantse Chills

Mantse was influenced by music because of the people he found himself growing up with and also due to his undying love for melodic components since his household was once a theater for music exhibitions by artists.

He is the founder and C.E.O. of Rebo Tribe, a music group and label for talented artists like Kwame Yesu, McRay, Boorle Minick, Endiz, Babel, and Ga Boi.

Mantse started his music career as a rapper with his high school mate Quamina MP, whom he assisted after high school to pursue his career ambitions.

Hey there 👋🏾😊. Been a fuckin’ while though. Buh yhh guess what. My debut single “Gbelemi” feat. Kwame Yesu coming this Friday. Let the world know. Blessop! #Gbelemi #rebo🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/pWJzvFp0uN — El Presidenté (@mantsechills) November 30, 2021

Mantse is widely known for his amazing touches in audio mixing and mastering records. He has worked and co-worked with numerous known artists like Quamina MP, Darkovibes, Kelvyn Boy, Kwame Yesu, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, and DJ Nore from the UK.

He mixed and mastered most records such as “Different” by Kwesi Arthur & Medikal, “Choco” by Kelvyn Boy & Quamina MP, “Makes Sense” by Darkovibes & Quamina MP, and all songs from Quamina MP including “Bordoss” featuring Sarkodie.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!