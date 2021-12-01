Both Kwesi Arthur & Nana Ama McBrown star-struck after meeting each other for the first time!

Just how much has Kwesi Arthur beguiled Ghanaian female celebrities as Nana Ama McBrown battles Efia Odo as the hitmaker’s biggest fan.

This comes shortly after the rap king, Sarkodie also claimed that he is the biggest fan of the Tema-based rapper.

Efia Odo on the other hand disagreed with the rapper, saying he has no idea of her existence and affiliations with Kwesi Arthur.

Well, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has also added her voice, saying she is the biggest fan of Kwesi Arthur after meeting him for the first time. Apparently, that was the first time Kwesi Arthur is also meeting Empress.

