Top Stories

Both Kwesi Arthur & Nana Ama McBrown star-struck after meeting each other for the first time!

She battles Efia Odo as Arthur's biggest fan!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Both Kwesi Arthur & Nana Ama McBrown star-struck after meeting each other for the first time!
Both Kwesi Arthur & Nana Ama McBrown star-struck after meeting each other for the first time!

Just how much has Kwesi Arthur beguiled Ghanaian female celebrities as Nana Ama McBrown battles Efia Odo as the hitmaker’s biggest fan.

This comes shortly after the rap king, Sarkodie also claimed that he is the biggest fan of the Tema-based rapper.

Efia Odo on the other hand disagreed with the rapper, saying he has no idea of her existence and affiliations with Kwesi Arthur.

Well, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has also added her voice, saying she is the biggest fan of Kwesi Arthur after meeting him for the first time. Apparently, that was the first time Kwesi Arthur is also meeting Empress.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

It's a total shutdown at Accra Sports Stadium on Christmas Day as Shatta Wale & Medikal host Freedom Concert

It’s a total shutdown at Accra Sports Stadium on Christmas Day as Shatta Wale & Medikal host ‘Freedom Concert’

5 days ago

Give Dem! Nanky takes things to the next level on this massive tune

5 days ago
Celebrate by Kwesi Arthur & Teni

Audio: Celebrate by Kwesi Arthur & Teni

5 days ago
Could Nigeria's #1 song now- Joeboy's Alcohol, be a discreetly sampled version of Naa Agyemang's 'Araba' Hit single!

Could Nigeria’s #1 song now- Joeboy’s Alcohol, be a discreetly sampled version of Naa Agyemang’s ‘Araba’ Hit single!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker