Wendy Shay asks Rocky Dawuni for Grammy direction; barks at critics after ‘Break My Waist’

Wendy Shay dominates the headlines again after coming at Ghana’s 2-time Grammy nominee. Rocky Dawuni and has rebutted netizens who criticized her born-again self following her Break My Waist single.

The Ghanaian singer has openly reached out to Reggae legend, Rocky Dawuni seeking his education on how she can also be recognized by the Grammy Academy.

Rocky Dawuni has been nominated for the 64th Grammy Awards and this is the second nomination he has bagged in his career as he got his first nomination in 2016.

Chairman @RockyDawuni Show us the Grammy way cos connection dey pass application — Wendy Shay (@wendyshaygh) November 29, 2021

A lot of players in the Ghana music industry have alluded that there must be something Rocky Dawuni is doing right to be recognized by the Academy and thus, he has the blue print to getting nominated.

Wendy Shay has, however, refused to let her ego prevent her from attaining higher heights as many artists don’t want to admit that Rocky Dawuni is being recognized internationally and will not humble themselves to learn how to do it.

The Rufftown Records, in a letter via her Twitter account beckoned Rocky Dawuni on behalf of her colleagues to show them the way to the Grammy.

In her words, “Chairman @RockyDawuni show us the Grammy way cos connection dey pass application”

Furthermore, the Rufftown Records signed artist, has lost her cool after she was condemned by her naysayers following a viral video she posted that captured her breaking her waist in the most-seductive way.

The singer earlier revealed in a post that she will be snatching someone’s boyfriend with her seductive dance. Actually, the video is in-lie with her new banger titled “Break My Waist”.

The seductive nature of the video sparked mixed reactions on social media as many express their displeasure with the singer’s tantalizing waist dance just a few months after claiming she is a born-again Christian.

In reaction to that, Wendy Shay angrily stated that her dance has got nothing to do with the fact that she is a born-again Christian. She furiously inquired from her critics who claim to be holier than her to show her the scripture in the Bible which says one cannot dance when he or she is a born-again.

Taking to the microblogging platform, she wrote;

What has dancing to my song got to do with me being born again ? Can the So called holier than thou people show me the chapter in the Bible that says you can’t dance ?.. abeg allow me to Break My Waist Ghana wake up

What has dancing to my song got to do with me being born again ? Can the So called holier than thou people show me the chapter in the Bible that says you can’t dance ?.. abeg allow me to Break My Waist

Ghana wake up — Wendy Shay (@wendyshaygh) November 29, 2021

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!