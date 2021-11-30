Stop It! I love Stonebwoy & never condemned his Grammy nomination – Rocky Dawuni

2-time Grammy-nominated Reggae act of Ghanaian descent, Rocky Dawuni has debunked numerous reports going round on social media that he has disproved Stonebwoy’s claims of being a Grammy Awards nominee.

This stance was taken after three albums he was featured in grabbed nominations in its 64th edition.

According to Rocky Dawuni, he never mentioned Stonebwoy’s name when stating the criteria by which one can tag him or herself as a Grammy nominee. He stated that he would never condemn the Bhim Nation President on no account given their cordial relationship.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, Rocky Dawuni hinted at his string connections with Stonewboy while lamenting how his interpretation was misquoted on numerous platforms, intended to create a feud between him and Stonebwoy.

He expressed his displeasure in how social media users misinterpreted his statement, tagging Stonebwoy as the subject when he never made mention of his name or any other artist.

Rocky Dawuni went ahead to urge the media and social media users to channel their energies into positivity whereby musicians will be brought together as one instead of setting up feuds between them.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy was reported to have indirectly replied to Rocky Dawuni based on the submissions he made about his Grammy nominee tag.

He wrote on Snapchat; “Chairman is so quick to remove credit on a young kid! We know them o.. but we think say dem change o chai dem never change”.

