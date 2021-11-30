“It’s a privilege to be alive” – Philipa Baafi’s new song states

Gospel singer Philipa Baafi, has released a new single titled ‘Privilege’, which tackles how it is a privilege to be counted among the living.

The song, with its easy lyrics, begins with a powerful instrumentation followed by a strong vocal delivery by the singer which seeks to preach gratefulness to God.

The song reminds everyone that waking up every morning is not by our own might and strength, but by the sheer benevolence of the Almighty God who is the giver of Life.

The single seeks to reiterate the fact that each year begins with millions of people having dreams, visions and activities they want to accomplish but sadly the year ends with most of them (siblings, neighbours, friends, loved ones) who are not counted among the living.

Philipa, who is works as a Physician Assistant, noted that the song was inspired by an emotional experience she witnessed during her clinicals.

She tells a story of how a neonate (less than a month-old baby) was hospitalised with respiratory distress.

Philipa Baafi

As a result, the baby was gasping for breath, foaming, etc. It was only after oxygen was administered to her that she became stabilized.

“The look on the mother’s face when her baby was stabilized and could finally sleep was so refreshing and humbling.

After this experience, I came to the realisation that the oxygen we take for granted is not our right but just a privilege”. Philipa concludes.

