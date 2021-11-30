Banger Alert! TubhaniMuzik serve an Amapiano remix version of Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’

Adele’s chart-topping single “Easy On Me” on her latest album “30” received a refreshingly unexpected Amapiano remix by TubhaniMuzik.

Produced by exceptionally skilled beatsmith TubhaniMuzik, the newly crafted remix is another step towards the genre’s world domination.

With the song’s popular chorus, which has been the soundtrack to many TikTokers since the song’s release, TubhaniMuzik’s introduces distinct Amapiano drums and bounce indicating that this is about to be another banger for the clubs.

In an accelerated system of hype and exposure, more cross-border international remixes such as this are expected, however, “Easy On Me (TubhaniMuzik Remix)” manages to strike a fine balance between Pop, Soul and Amapiano. This is definitely one for your playlists this festive season.

Tubhani Duncan & Tubhani Denswag, the Music Producers and Songwriters professionally known as TubhaniMuzik became certified as one of Ghana’s top music producers after the release of major “Go Low” hit by Flowking Stone in 2016.

It won the VGMA Hiplife song of the year 2017 and the massive hits in the following years before the digital awareness of today.

They have since ingrained their imprint in Ghana’s music scene producing hits for Strongman, Edem, AK Songstress, D Black, Keche, Guru, Fameye, Medikal, Donzy, Amerado and many others.

