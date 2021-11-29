Top Stories

Trailblazer! King Promise becomes the first top Ghanaian act to mount the main O2 Arena stage

Do you believe Ghanaian acts can collaborate to fill the 20k capacity 02?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Trailblazer! King Promise becomes the first top Ghanaian act to mount the main O2 Arena stage
Trailblazer! King Promise becomes the first top Ghanaian act to mount the main O2 Arena stage Photo Credit: King Promise/Twitter

Gregory Bortey Newman widely known as King Promise has set a record over the weekend as the only Ghanaian act in recent times to have performed at a fully-packed O2 Arena in London.

The award-winning musician was part of the top artists who mounted the stage at Wizkid‘s concert held in London.

King Promise performed some of his top songs including OH YEAH and CCTV. It was an adorable moment as the crowd sang along to show how he has won their hearts with his songs.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

List: Top 10 songs by Tic Tac (Tic)

List: Top 10 songs by Tic Tac (Tic)

5 days ago
Rocky Dawuni delves into Highlife with 'Woara'

Rocky Dawuni has been nominated for the Grammys, again!

6 days ago
Love Doctor, Vanilla prescribes an overdose in latest tune; Medicine

Love Doctor, Vanilla prescribes an overdose in latest tune; Medicine

6 days ago
Fameye to gift the world his maiden book & an end-of-year banger!

Fameye to gift the world his maiden book & an end-of-year banger!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker