Trailblazer! King Promise becomes the first top Ghanaian act to mount the main O2 Arena stage

Gregory Bortey Newman widely known as King Promise has set a record over the weekend as the only Ghanaian act in recent times to have performed at a fully-packed O2 Arena in London.

The award-winning musician was part of the top artists who mounted the stage at Wizkid‘s concert held in London.

King Promise performed some of his top songs including OH YEAH and CCTV. It was an adorable moment as the crowd sang along to show how he has won their hearts with his songs.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!