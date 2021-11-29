Jay Bahd, Asaaka Boys, Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, others, pay tributes to the Late Virgil Abloh!
He was one of the High flying Ghanaians in the global fashion industry
Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Jay Bahd among several other Ghanaian acts have taken to the microblogging platform, Twitter to pay tribute to the late designer, Virgil Abloh.
Yesterday, the 41-year-old Ghanaian-American designer and DJ was reported dead after battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma for several years.
The news was broken on Luis Vuitton’s verified Twitter page as well as the Instagram page belonging to Virgil Abloh.
LVMH wrote;
LVMH, Louis Vuitton, and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years.
Paying tribute to the late trained architect, Drake who happens to have a good relationship with Virgil Abloh before his demise took his IG wall to pay his pay tribute to him as he mourns him.
He wrote;
My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother thank you for everything
But amongst them all, it seems Jay Bahd, who received a lot of motivation and gifts from Virgil has shown has wrecked he is at the sudden passing away of his mentor, promoter, advicor and everything.
Virgil was known to be one of the foremost promoters in making the Asaaka sound go global and even created opportunities for the boys to gain interviews on Apple Music.
