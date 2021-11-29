Jay Bahd, Asaaka Boys, Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, others, pay tributes to the Late Virgil Abloh!

Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Jay Bahd among several other Ghanaian acts have taken to the microblogging platform, Twitter to pay tribute to the late designer, Virgil Abloh.

Even Canadian rapper, Aubrey Drake Graham, well known as Drake has taken to his social media to pay tribute to the late Miala-based label, Off-White CEO, Virgil Abloh.

Yesterday, the 41-year-old Ghanaian-American designer and DJ was reported dead after battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma for several years.

The news was broken on Luis Vuitton’s verified Twitter page as well as the Instagram page belonging to Virgil Abloh.

LVMH wrote;

Damn #RIP Virgil Abloh — Kwaw Kese (@kwawkese) November 28, 2021

LVMH, Louis Vuitton, and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years.

Paying tribute to the late trained architect, Drake who happens to have a good relationship with Virgil Abloh before his demise took his IG wall to pay his pay tribute to him as he mourns him.

Everybody is tagging me rn bcos I loss someone I don’t have to loose rn

Ma mentor,my father ,my plug ,my blogger ,my inspiration my everything .the man who told me there is no limit in success. My life time changer why so soon Virgil ma heart is broken 💔RIP VIRGIL🕊👿🔐❤️🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/cQ32Yq7aww — Return Of Okomfo Anokye👿 (@JayBahd1) November 29, 2021

He wrote;

My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother thank you for everything

Virgil u gone but not forgotten,remember I told you feeling no y3 deep o dabro de3 way3 ama me no de3 mani aso🙏🏿we are forever grateful for what u did for me and the culture (Asakaa)#Asakaa is worldwide bcos of the motivation and advice u ga us ,Berma b3y3 bi ..😭🙏🏿RIP VIRGIL💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/tcpWAhBoo9 — Return Of Okomfo Anokye👿 (@JayBahd1) November 29, 2021

But amongst them all, it seems Jay Bahd, who received a lot of motivation and gifts from Virgil has shown has wrecked he is at the sudden passing away of his mentor, promoter, advicor and everything.

Nobody really believe in me like Virgil ,no one ever showed me love like u did daddy am in pains now 💔😭😭but am glad u showed me how to fight Virgil,u taught me how to be a man ,I promise to keep ur legacy alive generation after generation I will continue to make u proud🙏🏿🕊💔 — Return Of Okomfo Anokye👿 (@JayBahd1) November 29, 2021

Virgil was known to be one of the foremost promoters in making the Asaaka sound go global and even created opportunities for the boys to gain interviews on Apple Music.

Virgil wo de me gya wan — Return Of Okomfo Anokye👿 (@JayBahd1) November 29, 2021

