Top Stories

How armed bodyguards stopped Andy Dosty from playing KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ in South Africa!

Andy Dosty narrates a dilemna

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
How armed bodyguards stopped Andy Dosty from playing KiDi's 'Touch It' in South Africa!
How armed bodyguards stopped Andy Dosty from playing KiDi's 'Touch It' in South Africa! Photo Credit: Hitz fm

Ace DJ & media personality, Andy Dosty has narrated how he was coerced to stop playing KiDi’s “Touch It” in South Africa at the Inter-African Tradefair (IATF) 2021.

According to Andy Dosty, he was tasked to represent Ghana at the Creative Africa Nexus at the Inter-African Tradefair 2021 held in South Africa.

Speaking with KMJ on the Daybreak Hitz show aired on Hitz FM, Andy Dosty narrated that he was doing as required of him by being the DJ for the occasion.

While he was performing his duties, he decided to blend the atmosphere with some good tunes from Ghana.

He revealed that he started by playing Kidi’s “Touch It” of which he decided to teach the ladies how to dance to the song. He explained that when they hear “Touch It”, they are to touch their b00bs as they dance to the tune.

While some of the ladies lined up to do as he said, a security guard walked in and asked him to turn off the music.

Upon his reluctance to turn it off due to the fact that the guard refused to give him a tangible reason to adhere to his request, the guard came back with a reinforcement of heavily built armed guards.

Upon sensing danger, Andy Dosty revealed that he has no other option than to do as they have commanded as he turned the music down.

He revealed that it was later explained to him that it was inappropriate for him to have asked the ladies to touch their sensitive parts while they were dancing to the song.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Gyakie, Kofi Jamar & Yaw Tog have the last laugh after netizens goofed over their one-sided video

Gyakie, Kofi Jamar & Yaw Tog have the last laugh after netizens goofed over their one-sided video

5 days ago
List: Top 10 songs by Tic Tac (Tic)

List: Top 10 songs by Tic Tac (Tic)

5 days ago
Rocky Dawuni delves into Highlife with 'Woara'

Rocky Dawuni has been nominated for the Grammys, again!

6 days ago
Love Doctor, Vanilla prescribes an overdose in latest tune; Medicine

Love Doctor, Vanilla prescribes an overdose in latest tune; Medicine

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker