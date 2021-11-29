How armed bodyguards stopped Andy Dosty from playing KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ in South Africa!

Ace DJ & media personality, Andy Dosty has narrated how he was coerced to stop playing KiDi’s “Touch It” in South Africa at the Inter-African Tradefair (IATF) 2021.

According to Andy Dosty, he was tasked to represent Ghana at the Creative Africa Nexus at the Inter-African Tradefair 2021 held in South Africa.

Speaking with KMJ on the Daybreak Hitz show aired on Hitz FM, Andy Dosty narrated that he was doing as required of him by being the DJ for the occasion.

While he was performing his duties, he decided to blend the atmosphere with some good tunes from Ghana.

He revealed that he started by playing Kidi’s “Touch It” of which he decided to teach the ladies how to dance to the song. He explained that when they hear “Touch It”, they are to touch their b00bs as they dance to the tune.

While some of the ladies lined up to do as he said, a security guard walked in and asked him to turn off the music.

Upon his reluctance to turn it off due to the fact that the guard refused to give him a tangible reason to adhere to his request, the guard came back with a reinforcement of heavily built armed guards.

Upon sensing danger, Andy Dosty revealed that he has no other option than to do as they have commanded as he turned the music down.

He revealed that it was later explained to him that it was inappropriate for him to have asked the ladies to touch their sensitive parts while they were dancing to the song.

