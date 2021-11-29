Baakor; O’lay Original’s Xmas banger!

After 2 years of musically starving his fans, Reggae-dancehall icon, O’lay Original makes a comeback with ‘Baakor‘ an enthralling for December and its festivities.

O’lay Original girds at dominating the Ghanaian music scenes with Baakor (translates as ‘Come Take It’), an Amapiano rhythm with a feel of Afrobeats produced and mastered by Dream Jay.

With a soothing voice and unmatched creativity, O’lay Original 3.37minutes track will cement the fact that he is Ghana’s next music export and will rule for long if not forever.

From arrangement to delivery, sound amongst other professional elements tells his preparedness for the show business

Baakor is currently available for streams and downloads on all digital stores and download portals.

