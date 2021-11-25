Staged or Real? Bouncer interrupts Sista Afia on Accra FM live interview to demand pay!

Asuoden is another Kuami Eugene collaboration that definitely must turn out to be a hit banger so Sista Afia could be going at all lengths to secure a hit or it could be real.

Also, why must all controversial matters pass through the courts of Nana Romeo’s show on Accra FM?

A video is currently making rounds on social media that captured the moment a Macho man who is yet-to-be-identified stormed Accra FM studios to demand his workmanship from Sista Afia during a live interview.

Per the unidentified man’s narrative, he has worked as a bouncer for Sista Afia and her team but they have refused to honor their part of the contract by paying him the money he requested for after taking the contract.

He claims that he has been chasing the singer and her management but all efforts proved futile, hence his reason to badge into the studio to demand his money.

However, Sista Afia claims she does not know the man neither does she have any recollection of the event in question but pleaded for him to go outside so they can address whatever issue he has with her after the interview.

