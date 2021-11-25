Top Stories

Staged or Real? Bouncer interrupts Sista Afia on Accra FM live interview to demand pay!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Staged or Real? Bouncer interrupts Sista Afia on Accra FM live interview to demand pay!
Staged or Real? Bouncer interrupts Sista Afia on Accra FM live interview to demand pay!

Asuoden is another Kuami Eugene collaboration that definitely must turn out to be a hit banger so Sista Afia could be going at all lengths to secure a hit or it could be real.

Also, why must all controversial matters pass through the courts of Nana Romeo’s show on Accra FM?

A video is currently making rounds on social media that captured the moment a Macho man who is yet-to-be-identified stormed Accra FM studios to demand his workmanship from Sista Afia during a live interview.

Per the unidentified man’s narrative, he has worked as a bouncer for Sista Afia and her team but they have refused to honor their part of the contract by paying him the money he requested for after taking the contract.

He claims that he has been chasing the singer and her management but all efforts proved futile, hence his reason to badge into the studio to demand his money.

However, Sista Afia claims she does not know the man neither does she have any recollection of the event in question but pleaded for him to go outside so they can address whatever issue he has with her after the interview.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kuami, Amerado, Mona, Michy, Joeboy, Vyrusky, Flick & Tilly Akua Nipaa dissect their lives on 'The One Show'!

Kuami, Amerado, Mona, Michy, Joeboy, Vyrusky, Flick & Tilly Akua Nipaa dissect their lives on ‘The One Show’!

2 weeks ago
Te Na Fie by Kuami Eugene feat. Afro Harmony

Video: Te Na Fie by Kuami Eugene feat. Afro Harmony

2 weeks ago
Thy Grace by Kofi Kinaata

2021 Week 44: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

3 weeks ago
Je M'appelle by Darkovibes feat. Davido

2021 Week 43: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker