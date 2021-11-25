Top Stories

Kweci Kay features Medikal on ‘Joo’

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Kweci Kay features Medikal on 'Joo'
Photo Credit Kweci Kay

Kweci Kay, a budding Hip-life and Afrobeats artist, has released a new banger titled “Joo” which features top-tier artist Medikal.

“Joo”, which directly translates as “dance,” is a follow-up to his recent single titled “Amen,” which featured rapper Obibini.

Kweci Kay’s Joo reveals the artiste’s growth, versatility, and fun side, whiles serving as an anthem for this year’s Christmas celebrations.

Joo was executively produced by Daff Entertainment, with Wavboy music producing the song.

Connect with Kweci Kay on these social handles below.

Facebook: Kweci Kay Gh
Twitter: KweciKay
Instagram: @Kweci_kay_gh
YouTube: Kweci Kay

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Different by Kwesi Arthur & Medikal

Video: Different by Kwesi Arthur & Medikal

3 weeks ago
Shatta Wale has a message for Samini; readies another banger with Medikal & Fella based on prison experience!

Shatta Wale has a message for Samini; readies another banger with Medikal & Fella based on prison experience!

4 weeks ago
Different by Kwesi Arthur & Medikal

Audio: Different by Kwesi Arthur & Medikal

4 weeks ago
Shatta Wale, Medikal and normalisation of prosecutorial & judicial absurdities

Shatta Wale, Medikal and normalisation of prosecutorial & judicial absurdities

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker