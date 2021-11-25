Kweci Kay features Medikal on ‘Joo’

Kweci Kay, a budding Hip-life and Afrobeats artist, has released a new banger titled “Joo” which features top-tier artist Medikal.

“Joo”, which directly translates as “dance,” is a follow-up to his recent single titled “Amen,” which featured rapper Obibini.

Kweci Kay’s Joo reveals the artiste’s growth, versatility, and fun side, whiles serving as an anthem for this year’s Christmas celebrations.

Joo was executively produced by Daff Entertainment, with Wavboy music producing the song.

