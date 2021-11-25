Top Stories

Bullgod escapes ghastly accident at Adabraka!

Bullgod’s car collided with a taxi driver.

Bullhaus Entertainment owner and famed artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely ascribed as Bullgod has reportedly been involved in an accident.

According to reports, the accident happened at the Adabaraka junction after Bullgod’s car collided with a taxi driver.

From the footage making rounds on social media, Bullgod’s door side of the car was smashed. However, reports indicate that Bullgod survived the crash but the current state of the driver is unknown.

