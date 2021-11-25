Back to the basics: R2Bees hold album listening

When the two R2Bees gentlemen took their seats, a swarm of media personnel and invited guest trooped towards them to take pictures of their mysterious self.

So mysterious that there is an urban conversation about how R2Bees doesn’t do radio tours, nor press conferences, and album listenings neither but still manage to make hits out of their songs.

As such, when they took their seats everyone wanted to capture a moment that would be talked about for years; how R2Bees held a listening for their Back 2 Basics album.

At a well-attended event last night 24th November, 2021, the music group granted first time listening to the esteemed invited guests who wouldn’t have had any qualms after having been made to wait for 2 hours+ before the event started.

Paedae (Omar Sterling) Photo Credit: Rob Photography

The songs, the production, and the desire to keep to their true self has birthed out an album that could challenge for the tag as the topmost Ghanaian music project in 2021.

When this was noticed by the audience, Omar Sterling (Paedae) made note of how their works are heavily influenced by the Hiplife genre of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

And this is extremely evident in ‘Eboso’, a song off the album that was released last week and produced by DJ Breezy.

Mugeez. Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Most songs on the Back 2 Basics are produced by Killbeatz, a founding member of the group who they eulogised during the listening.

Giving thanks to Killbeatz for his consistency in music production business R2Bess stated that “if Killbeatz gives you a beat, that’s half of the work done to getting you a hit song“.

Another hit song from the album would be the one featuring Gyakie – who insisted how big of a fan she was of the group and how great of an honour it was to work with them.

Back 2 Basics is a 15-track project released today 25th November, 2021, that counts as the 4th album by R2Bees which’s production was done due to the strong fanbase of the music group.

“The love by the fanbase is the reason why we decided to do this project and from henceforth we shall bring out one or two projects for them” – Mugeez

