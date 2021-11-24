This Friday is for “Konkonsa” as SAJ inserts latest single!

Prince Solomon Ajao, better known as SAJ is thrilled to announce his latest single, ‘KonKonsa,’ which will be released on November 26, 2021.

SAJ SONGS, is an artiste on a journey to share his culture and perspectives with the rest of the world.

True-life experiences inspire the song, and he is eager for his fans to hear his work. Konkonsa owes production, mixing and mastering credit to Beats Masta

‘KonKonsa’ is a Ghanian word that means gossiping or snitching. The song was inspired by the harmful effects that rumors can have on people’s lives.

Gossiping keeps you from your purpose, and when people spread false rumors about you, it can stop you from being successful, so it is harmful both to the spreader of rumors and the subject of them.

With the song Konkonsa, SAJ encourages his listeners to use their voices to positively impact and give encouraging words to others instead of making harsh judgments.

