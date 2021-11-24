Gyakie, Kofi Jamar & Yaw Tog have the last laugh after netizens goofed over their one-sided video

Following the viral visual of Gyakie snubbing Yaw Tog to hug Kofi Jamar, the various artistes captured have come out to react to the false narrative.

Gyakie has dropped her first reaction following claims of beefing with his colleague, Yaw Tog after she supposedly snubbed him.

Social media users were thrown into a state of confusion following a video that went viral which captured the moments the “Sore” hitmaker was snubbed by Gyakie while she was exchanging pleasantries with another artist, Kofi Jamar.

Why Gyakie den Yaw Tog get beef anaa? 😳 pic.twitter.com/2ktQlvPNXf — JO ☆🇬🇭 (@skulsonofficial) November 23, 2021

The video captured the moment Gyakie gave a warm hug to Kofi Jamar but spurned Yaw Tog who had his arms opened for a hug from the songstress.

Some fans of the stars already drew conclusions that the two musicians were secretly beefing, hence Gyakie’s reason for snubbing Yaw Tog.

Kofi Jamar said Gyakie hugged Yaw Tog First before him. So why Tog opened his arm again? pic.twitter.com/V3zQHp8Fe0 — Yesu (@ghanayesu_) November 24, 2021

However, some social media folks including Kofi Jamar have come out to clarify that the two stars are not beefing each other and they had a really good time in Nigeria.

Well, Gyakie who has been dragged on social media for supposedly snubbing Yaw Tog has reacted to the ongoing speculations, saying that half information and wrong understanding over issues can be very dangerous.

Herrrr Ghana 😂😂😂😂😂 — Trapper of the year (@YAWTOG_) November 23, 2021

Taking to her Twitter, she wrote; Half information and wrong understanding can be very poisonous

Since then, Kofi Jamar has come out to debunk the claim that Yaw Tog was snubbed and Yaw himself has come out to comment in shock of how Ghanaians exaggerated the occurrence.

Half information and wrong understanding can be very poisonous pic.twitter.com/e7JjDZErMe — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) November 24, 2021

