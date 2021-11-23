Showboy allegedly exposes Criss Waddle, Medikal & R2Bees!

Former AMG member, 2HypeGang head honcho and imprisoned Ghanaian rapper, Sam Sarfo popularly known as Showboy has leveled serious allegations against Criss Waddle, Medikal and R2Bees.

Showboy who used to be the right-hand of rapper Criss Waddle before he was imprisoned has revealed that Waddle has taken the rapper to a spiritual coven to swear allegiance to him.

Showboy has taken to his Snapchat story to make these allegations. According to him, Waddle took Medikal to a fetish shrine to swear to stay loyal to him.

He added that the day Medikal sells Criss Waddle out or betrays him in any way, he will die instantly as a punishment.

Showboy further disclosed in his write-up that Waddle has taken the soul of Medikal deeper into the spiritual realm and has tyed it.

In his words, he said, “Waddle take MDK go juju…if MDK try sellout…MDK go die instant….where waddle tire MDK put…take it from me…he take MDK in soul enter deeper spiritual rehm inside…I say if MDK sell Waddle out…MDK go vanish for streets”.

Furthermore, he has declared that Tema-based music group, R2bees will never bloom again in the music space.

Showboy claims that no matter how many songs the band releases, none of them will be a hit since he’s no longer present to promote and market them like he used to.

He remarked in a Snapchat post that he and Criss Waddle were the driving forces behind R2bees‘ promotion back then, but that they have now betrayed them.

Showboy went on to add that Paedae and Mugeez have never reached out to him since his imprisonment and that he has been pained by that till now.

He wrote: I said r2bees can drop the baddest song in the world..eno go blow worldwide again…..am their only promoter.. dem sell me out…their music go fade away saaaa…. when it comes to r2bees.. criss waddle n showboy was their strongest. “

But the never respect us.. lol u think niggaz time to come promote wanna music when we also have jobs to do… hand go hand come …

Amg/2hypegang… yall already know whatsap… 2rbees do me wicked big time…ei pain me till today… “

