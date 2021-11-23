Rocky Dawuni has been nominated for the Grammys, again!

Reggae superstar, Rocky Dawuni has been recognised as having one the best Global Albums in the year under review by the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Rocky Dawuni grabbed this prestigious honour with his 2020 EP, the Voice Of BunBon, Volume 1.

This is the second time that the reggae artist has been nominated in the Grammy Awards with his first one coming in the year 2015 with the album Branches Of The Same Tree.

This time, however, it is the desire that he goes all out to win it to totally concretise his legendary status worldwide!

