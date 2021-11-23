Love Doctor, Vanilla prescribes an overdose in latest tune; Medicine

Gifted vocalist and versatile songwriter, Vanilla (Vanny sings) whose talent cuts across several music genres including Highlife and Afrobeats has got fans in need of his latest tune; Medicine.

Signed unto Bullgod’s Bullhaus Entertainment, Vanilla has proved his worth since his intro unto the scene with Sikilite and he has since never failed to impress his growing fanbase.

Same is true for his latest Highlife tune- a masterpiece that is faraway from being a disappointment. He gives life to the popular term ‘the future is bright’ or better still, ‘the future his very creamy’ as Vanilla is poised to amaze fans in the subsequent months to come.

For now, one can’t help to blaze the dancefloor with some good old fast paced and energetic Highlife moves that syncs well with the groovy tune.

Produced by Genius Selection and visually directed by Director Abass, the live lead guitar licks complimented by the simple yet captivating video concept will get you consuming an overdose of this medicine which dissects the unsearchable chronicles of love.

Groove on as you stream the song on all platforms here and Subscribe to his YouTube channel.

