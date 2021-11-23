Top Stories

Fameye to gift the world his maiden book & an end-of-year banger!

The latest King in town just added an author to his portfolio

Peter Fameyeh Bozah, popularly referred to as Fameye has taken to his socials to announce the release of his maiden book that complements his latest “Praise” hit single.

A few months ago the singer thrilled his fans and music lovers with an exceptional master-tune and sizzling worship record dubbed “Praise”.

He later surfaced with an official music video to the song which added to the enormous success of the song on the net.

Currently, the music video has garnered over a million views on the video-sharing platform, YouTube, four months after it was premiered on the platform.

In the latest update, the singer who doubles as a rapper has revealed his intention to release a book he wrote about the song to add more to the already released masterpiece.

Taking to his IG page, he wrote;

Peter is a book !!! I just want you all to know I will be topping up praise with a very clear message a book I wrote purposely for you ,something more than music 

