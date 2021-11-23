Fameye to gift the world his maiden book & an end-of-year banger!

Peter Fameyeh Bozah, popularly referred to as Fameye has taken to his socials to announce the release of his maiden book that complements his latest “Praise” hit single.

A few months ago the singer thrilled his fans and music lovers with an exceptional master-tune and sizzling worship record dubbed “Praise”.

He later surfaced with an official music video to the song which added to the enormous success of the song on the net.

Currently, the music video has garnered over a million views on the video-sharing platform, YouTube, four months after it was premiered on the platform.

In the latest update, the singer who doubles as a rapper has revealed his intention to release a book he wrote about the song to add more to the already released masterpiece.

Fameye hints on a New song ,Mercy which holds the cords that will strike an everlasting love within your heart as you listen to this Amazing tune. For him this is his message to the generation and posterity. #Mercy Anticipate — Major Pap J (@MajorPapJ) November 20, 2021

Taking to his IG page, he wrote;

Peter is a book !!! I just want you all to know I will be topping up praise with a very clear message a book I wrote purposely for you ,something more than music

