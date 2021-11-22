Stonebwoy bags AFRIMA award for 4th time; storms Ghana in December with Davido after Anloga Junction UK Tour!

Stonebwoy has won his fourth All Africa Music Awards- AFRIMA Best Artiste, Duo or Group, African Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall in the 2021 edition & shutdown his Anloga Junction UK Tour!

The dancehall maestro secured a nomination alongside a few big names in the African music game like his colleague, Shatta Wale from Ghana, A2 Di Fulani (Gambia), Bebe Cool (Uganda), EXQ ft. Tock Vibes (Zimbabwe), Mykey Shewa (Ethiopia), Nutty O (Zimbabwe), Patoranking (Nigeria), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), and Ruger (Nigeria).

It would be vividly recalled that the 2020 edition of AFRIMA was canceled due to the emergence of the deadly Covid-19.

Full Capacity At The 📍 O2 Academy Islington, London! First Concert Of The 'Anloga Junction' UK 🇬🇧 Tour Was Sold Out!



@Stonebwoy Did It, BhimNation Did It. Worldwide Settings. Manchester Academy Next! #AJUKTOUR 🇬🇧🇬🇭🔥 pic.twitter.com/v0nFhZDYV7 — Stonebwoy 🐐 (@BhimNativesGh) November 22, 2021

Stonebwoy becomes the first Reggae and Dancehall artiste to win the “Best Artiste, Duo or Group, African Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall” category for the fourth time, and three times in a row, adding to his outstanding and enviable collection of awards (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021).

Moreover, Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, well known as Davido has sent congratulatory messages to his brother from Ghana, Stonebwoy following the massive turn up at his Angloga Junction UK tour.

Stonebwoy recently thrilled his fanbase in the United Kingdom with his Angloga Junction tour. Videos circulated on social media captured the singer performing in front of a massive crowd in the UK.

In front of a sold-out O2 Academy audience, Stonebwoy and his band performed a performance of original music.

Davido, concertgoers, and social media users praised the overall musical experience, which brought hundreds of individuals who were charmed by his talent. During his performance, the audience was swaying, dancing, and yelling.

The multi-talented artist nailed the chord on all of his classics from his defining releases, giving an intimate performance that seemed to have transferred better in a filled auditorium.

He performed hits like the current number one “Nominate” (with Keri Hilson), “Everlasting,” “Critical” (starring Zlatan), and other singles like “Activate” with Davido, “Tomorrow,” and others.

In reaction to the enormous success, Davido took to his social media to congratulate the superstar upon reaching another milestone in his music career.

I love you my brother, you are a great person, we shutdown Ghana in December, he wrote on his IG story.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!