Respect is Reciprocal! Black Sherif puts a fan in his place after he belittled Kofi Kinaata

Black Sherif has proven that he respects his predecessors after he replied a tweep claiming that Kofi Kinaata is not talented when it comes to lyrics as compared to that of Black Sherif.

This comes shortly after the “Second Sermon” hitmaker expressed his displeasure in how some fans set up some musicians for trolls on social media instead of promoting their music brands on the platform.

He wrote;

people compare artists on this app for their own interests and y’all know that. The focus should be promoting GHANA MUSIC and making the industry a better one for up and coming creatives. There’s no sense in setting KILLA up for trolls. Spread love and positivity. — B L A C K O (@blacksherif_) November 19, 2021

A fan who aimed at heaping praises on Black Sherif by condemning Kofi Kinaata’s talent stated that the latter is not that talented after one listens to songs from the former, Black Sherif.

He wrote;

If you listen to Black Sherif’s music very well, you’ll realize Kofi Kinaata Doesn’t have any talent… it’s just street love and the taadi fanbase that keeps him going.

Black Sherif disagreed with the fan, saying Kofi Kinaata happens to be his senior brother in the music game, thus most young stars like himself have been looking up to him.

He replied;

oh brody, Kinaata Is a senior brother. You and I know we all look up to him.

See the tweet below:

