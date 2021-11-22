Top Stories

Respect is Reciprocal! Black Sherif puts a fan in his place after he belittled Kofi Kinaata

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Respect is Reciprocal! Black Sherif puts a fan in his place after he belittled Kofi Kinaata
Respect is Reciprocal! Black Sherif puts a fan in his place after he belittled Kofi Kinaata

Black Sherif has proven that he respects his predecessors after he replied a tweep claiming that Kofi Kinaata is not talented when it comes to lyrics as compared to that of Black Sherif.

This comes shortly after the “Second Sermon” hitmaker expressed his displeasure in how some fans set up some musicians for trolls on social media instead of promoting their music brands on the platform.

He wrote;

people compare artists on this app for their own interests and y’all know that. The focus should be promoting GHANA MUSIC and making the industry a better one for up and coming creatives. There’s no sense in setting KILLA up for trolls. Spread love and positivity.

A fan who aimed at heaping praises on Black Sherif by condemning Kofi Kinaata’s talent stated that the latter is not that talented after one listens to songs from the former, Black Sherif.

He wrote;

If you listen to Black Sherif’s music very well, you’ll realize Kofi Kinaata Doesn’t have any talent… it’s just street love and the taadi fanbase that keeps him going.

Black Sherif disagreed with the fan, saying Kofi Kinaata happens to be his senior brother in the music game, thus most young stars like himself have been looking up to him.

He replied;

oh brody, Kinaata Is a senior brother. You and I know we all look up to him.

See the tweet below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Aside the President, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata have been shortlisted for Queen’s Baton Relay!

Aside the President, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata have been shortlisted for Queen’s Baton Relay!

4 weeks ago
Je M'appelle by Darkovibes feat. Davido

2021 Week 42: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 weeks ago
Thy Grace Part 2 by Kofi Kinaata

Video: Thy Grace Part 2 by Kofi Kinaata

20th October 2021
Thy Grace by Kofi Kinaata

Video Premiere: Thy Grace by Kofi Kinaata

20th October 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker