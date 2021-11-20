Sizz The Truth’s ‘Issokay’; the perfect ride song

Following the success of his last single “Should’ve Known Better”, Sizz The Truth is back with a new track with its accompanying video titled “Issokay“.

While his last single focused on love relationship and R&B vibes, on “Issokay”, the artist goes back to rapping, mixing English with local pidgin.

As hip-hop tradition demands, he shows off about his level and skills, evoking his recent moves and the future he sees for himself.

However, this is not done in an arrogant way: in the chorus, he claims having only love for the rest of the game. The instrumental was produced by BADSZN, and the track was mixed and mastered by MikeMillzOnEm.

The accompanied video was shot in Accra by Wavy Vibrations, in different neighbourhoods of the Ghanaian capital.

It follows Sizz on a night excursion, flexing in front of some well-known settings of the city (the Palms Square, Villagio Vista). The visuals exemplify perfectly the track’s mood, perfect to ride at night.

Sizz is currently working on a third project named Outlier, which will follow the critically acclaimed GreySkies Are Smokescreens (2020).

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!