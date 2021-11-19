Top Stories

3y3 Woaa! Empress Gifty seals the deal with the official Gospel hit tune for the yuletide

If this isn't the official Gospel banger for Christmas, then what is?

It was all glitz and glam at the private listening session of Ghanaian gospel sensation, Empress Gifty as she outdoored her latest Christmas banger; “Eye Woaa” (It’s You)

The Odi Yompo hitmaker was inspired by the word of the Lord in Psalms 124:1 which reads as “If it had not been the Lord who was on our side, let Israel now say.

It is clear in every sense that the year has been tough but the goodness of the Lord has been more than enough to keep us moving.

“Eye Woaa” creates that atmosphere to reflect and appreciate the hand of the Lord in the seemingly tiring year.

Ahead of the release today, an executive fundraising dinner was held yesterday which saw in attendance a number of gospel ministers and media personalities such as Tagoe Sisters, Mary Ghansah, Oheneba Clement, SP Kofi Sarpong, Nana Ama McBrown, Ola Michael and many more.

The new tune was mixed and produced by one of the nation’s finest sound engineers, Rev. Shadrach Yawson (Sha).

It is available on all digital music platforms.

