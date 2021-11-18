O’lay Original is back!

After going off the music scene for about a year, O’lay Original, a dancehall artist, has via a phone interview announced his comeback unto the music scenes.

Before the musical break, the artiste was gradually finding his way to the top of the music business with tongue-wagging releases and collaborations.

Songs like ‘After Church’ featuring Article Wan, ‘Bolemo’, ‘Worsu’, ‘Majesty’, amongst others were some of the few popular songs of O’lay Original.

It was however shocking when he decided to take a break after parting ways peacefully with his former record label.

Interestingly, his decision has yielded the best of results and it is evident in his new image.

His brand positioning has culminated to a point where he will command not only local but international attention whenever he spits on a record.

To him, his days of hibernation were a time to learn and unlearn crafts skewered to his profession and his comeback will do the industry the good it deserves.

It was a hard but necessary decision to take. As an artiste who seek progress, it is prudent to sometimes sit back to study the terrain of your profession.

It helps visualize strategies to propel your career. It helps in creating a unique brand that hungers for the best. It is a time to challenge yourself to new possibilities and test your strength as an artiste.

“Initially, I was scared of losing so many things. I was scared to lose my fans, my spot in the dancehall fraternity amongst other things but I was sincerely wrong.

My fans are hungry for my comeback and I can promise you one thing, Ghana and the entire industry will be proud of the new O’lay Original”He explained.

One of O’lay Original’s yet to be released singles titled ‘Baakor’, is an Amapiano rhythm garnished with Afro-fusion.

‘Baakor’ is set for release on Saturday, November 27th on all music platforms

