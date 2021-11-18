No matter what, I will never feature on a song with Eazzy, she won’t even dare send it – Kuami Eugene

Enthroned as the artiste with the Mida’s touch to every song he is featured on, Kuami Eugene has stated emphatically that he will never collaborate on a song with his Eazzy.

According to the ‘Bunker’ crooner, should the songstress send him a song for his version, he will never do it no matter what is involved, adding that Eazzy will not even have the courage to work with him on a song?

Speaking with DJ Slim on his ‘For The Culture’ show, Kuami Eugene stated that he will never sugar-quote his statement for him to be loved by anyone, thus he is making it clear that he will never collaborate with Eazzy.

When asked if there was a feud between him and the songstress, Kuami Eugene revealed that he has no issues with her but he has no intentions of working with her on any song.

Recall that in April 2019, Singer Eazzy also named Kuami Eugene and Patapaa as artistes she would not want to work with.

The singer added she prefers a collaboration with KiDi than Kuami Eugene. Eazzy said she likes the texture of KiDi’s voice, his compositions and the tone he sings in.

“Knowing that there is another player that can do a better job for me, I would like to go for that,” she added.

