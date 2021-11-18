Bisa KDei joins P-Square as headliners for Sierra Leone’s Ecofest following their recent reunion!

Ghanaian Highlife sensation, Bisa KDei is set to join Nigerian twin star duo, P-Square who recently came back after their split, as headliners for Sierra Leone’s EcoFest.

Shortly after heartwarming videos emerged on the internet depicting the unexpected comeback of formidable group P-Square, the duo has landed their first major gig.

Ghana’s Bisa KDei is equally joining them for as well other heavyweights from across the continent for a music festival in Sierra Leone dubbed EcoFest which is a two-day event slated for the National Stadium in Freetown on November 26-27, 2021.

These top acts are drawn from DR Congo, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Senegal, Guinea, and Kenya would all be present in Freetown for the mega music event.

The music festival themed: “Rejuvenation” returns this year’s after the 2020 event was not staged amid the Coronavirus pandemic which halted many musical shows across the globe.

Organized by Kabaka Entertainment, the “EcoFest” has been attended by people from all walks of lives with some memorable performances over the past years.

