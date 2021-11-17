Top Stories

Nana Aboagye Dacosta descends on Kuami Eugene & Captain Planet; threatens lawsuit over ‘Abodie’ song

Another song theft?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Nana Aboagye Dacosta descends on Kuami Eugene & Captain Planet; threatens lawsuit over 'Abodie' song
Nana Aboagye Dacosta descends on Kuami Eugene & Captain Planet; threatens lawsuit over 'Abodie' song

Ace Highlife act, Nana Aboagye Dacosta has threatened to file a lawsuit against Lynx Entertainment’s Kuami Eugene & Captain Planet over their ‘Abodie’ joint.

According to the veteran Highlife maestro, the two musicians sampled his ‘Feeling Bam’ for their ‘Abodie’ joint without seeking his permission and for that, he will definitely seek legal actions against them.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, Nana Aboagye Dacosta revealed that he noticed the two have sampled his song the very moment he heard the song ‘ Abodie’.

He claims that the two musicians failed to acknowledge him by approaching before sampling his song and for not showing him the necessary respect, he will definitely see them in court.

He also said that anything taken from him should be done out of respect but failure to do so will only trigger him to seek vengeance at any cost.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

The Roof Is On Fire! DJ Sly lits up star-spangled event in Lomé, Togo

The Roof Is On Fire! DJ Sly lits up star-spangled event in Lomé, Togo

4 days ago
Afro Highlife by Kuami Eugene

EP: Afro Highlife by Kuami Eugene

4 days ago
Deon Boakye advocates for road safety as Christmas nears after surviving fatal accident!

Deon Boakye advocates for road safety as Christmas nears after surviving fatal accident!

5 days ago
Dollar On You! Kuami Eugene gifts his carbon copy $100 after meeting him

Dollar On You! Kuami Eugene gifts his carbon copy $100 after meeting him

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker