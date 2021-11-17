Nana Aboagye Dacosta descends on Kuami Eugene & Captain Planet; threatens lawsuit over ‘Abodie’ song

Ace Highlife act, Nana Aboagye Dacosta has threatened to file a lawsuit against Lynx Entertainment’s Kuami Eugene & Captain Planet over their ‘Abodie’ joint.

According to the veteran Highlife maestro, the two musicians sampled his ‘Feeling Bam’ for their ‘Abodie’ joint without seeking his permission and for that, he will definitely seek legal actions against them.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, Nana Aboagye Dacosta revealed that he noticed the two have sampled his song the very moment he heard the song ‘ Abodie’.

He claims that the two musicians failed to acknowledge him by approaching before sampling his song and for not showing him the necessary respect, he will definitely see them in court.

He also said that anything taken from him should be done out of respect but failure to do so will only trigger him to seek vengeance at any cost.

