To the top! Amaarae & Moliy get listed on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs

Yes, they are there! Amaarae & Moliy have been placed in the 80th position on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs for the week with the song ‘Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix‘.

This placement has earned Amaarae & Moliy their first-ever career entries on the Billboard chart and also the best Ghanaian showing in the worldwide charts in recent times.

.@amaarae & @moliymusic's "Sad Girlz Luv Money," featuring @KALIUCHIS, debuts at No. 80 on this week's #Hot100.



It earns Amaarae and Moliy their first career entries on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 15, 2021

Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix featuring Kali Uchis has been racking in worldwide recognition with steeping streams on major music stores since its release leading to it placing 2nd on the list of the most Shazamed songs in the world.

Born in New York and raised between Atlanta and Accra, Amaarae is an artist who describes herself and her sound as an eclectic blend of bold, yet sexy lyricism and longing vulnerable melodies.

Deeply influenced by her rich Ghanaian ancestry, Moliy is a singer and songwriter whose childhood fluctuated between Accra and Orlando, Florida where the musical sounds of Afrobeats, Reggae, Soul, Jazz, and Hip-Hop inspired her musical pursuits.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!