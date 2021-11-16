Top Stories

To the top! Amaarae & Moliy get listed on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
To the top! Amaarae & Moliy get listed on Billboard's Hot 100 songs
Photo Credit: @Amaarae & @Moliymusic/Instagran

Yes, they are there! Amaarae & Moliy have been placed in the 80th position on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs for the week with the song ‘Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix‘.

This placement has earned Amaarae & Moliy their first-ever career entries on the Billboard chart and also the best Ghanaian showing in the worldwide charts in recent times.

Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix featuring Kali Uchis has been racking in worldwide recognition with steeping streams on major music stores since its release leading to it placing 2nd on the list of the most Shazamed songs in the world.

Born in New York and raised between Atlanta and Accra, Amaarae is an artist who describes herself and her sound as an eclectic blend of bold, yet sexy lyricism and longing vulnerable melodies.

Deeply influenced by her rich Ghanaian ancestry, Moliy is a singer and songwriter whose childhood fluctuated between Accra and Orlando, Florida where the musical sounds of Afrobeats, Reggae, Soul, Jazz, and Hip-Hop inspired her musical pursuits.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Amaarae in line for MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 honour

Amaarae in line for MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 honour

13th January 2021
Amaarae makes Ghana proud in 2020 BET Soul Train Awards Cypher

Amaarae makes Ghana proud in 2020 BET Soul Train Awards Cypher

3rd December 2020
Jumping Ship by Amaarae feat. Kojey Radical & Cruel Santino

Video: Jumping Ship by Amaarae feat. Kojey Radical & Cruel Santino

18th November 2020
THE ANGEL YOU DON'T KNOW by Amaarae

Album: THE ANGEL YOU DON’T KNOW by Amaarae

12th November 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker