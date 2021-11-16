Medikal “brandishes” new GHS 200,113 Ford Mustang convertible after recently acquiring $200,000 mansion!

They were the talk of town after brandishing a brand new $200,000 plush mansion a few days ago but AMG Medikal has given fans another topic to discuss after acquiring a brand new Mustang.

This comes a few weeks after the rapper was caught up with the law after displaying a weapon in a viral video sighted on social media.

He was remanded into police custody for five days after which he was granted a GHc100,000 bail with one surety.

While he awaits his next appearance in the court on December 7th, Medikal seems to be enjoying life even better than he was doing before as he gets himself a new mansion complimented with a brand new ‘Monster’ vehicle.

A video sighted on social media captured his new Mustang being displayed in front of his new mansion, but we are yet to find out its cost.

