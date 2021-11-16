Top Stories

Medikal “brandishes” new GHS 200,113 Ford Mustang convertible after recently acquiring $200,000 mansion!

Money talks!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Medikal "brandishes" new GHS 200,113 Ford Mustang convertible after recently acquiring $200,000 mansion!
Medikal "brandishes" new GHS 200,113 Ford Mustang convertible after recently acquiring $200,000 mansion!

They were the talk of town after brandishing a brand new $200,000 plush mansion a few days ago but AMG Medikal has given fans another topic to discuss after acquiring a brand new Mustang.

This comes a few weeks after the rapper was caught up with the law after displaying a weapon in a viral video sighted on social media.

He was remanded into police custody for five days after which he was granted a GHc100,000 bail with one surety.

While he awaits his next appearance in the court on December 7th, Medikal seems to be enjoying life even better than he was doing before as he gets himself a new mansion complimented with a brand new ‘Monster’ vehicle.

A video sighted on social media captured his new Mustang being displayed in front of his new mansion, but we are yet to find out its cost.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Deon Boakye advocates for road safety as Christmas nears after surviving fatal accident!

Deon Boakye advocates for road safety as Christmas nears after surviving fatal accident!

4 days ago
Dollar On You! Kuami Eugene gifts his carbon copy $100 after meeting him

Dollar On You! Kuami Eugene gifts his carbon copy $100 after meeting him

4 days ago
Keeny Ice joins Amapiano craze with “Yekoema”

Keeny Ice joins Amapiano craze with “Yekoema” 

4 days ago
Another Song Theft! MBoy calls out Elizha over 'Lijeje' in heated exclusive interview! Watch Now!

Another Song Theft! MBoy calls out Elizha over ‘Lijeje’ in heated exclusive interview! Watch Now!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker