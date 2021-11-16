D-Black to gift the industry ‘Enjoyment Radio’ in January 2022; out with crisp visuals for Gyakie assisted ‘Sheege’

Black Avenue Muzik head honcho, D-Black has made it known that his Enjoyment Radio will help curb unemployment following his new audiovisual for ‘Sheege’ featuring Gyakie.

He revealed that it is set to reduce the unemployment rate in the country as he ventures into media to create jobs for the youth in the country.

D-Black has been identified as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry. He owns one of the most successful record labels in Ghana as well as one of the biggest lounges in Accra.

He is also into event organizing and now, the ‘Enjoyment Minister’ has added media to his hustle as he prepares to launch his radio station named “Enjoyment Radio”.

In his recent tweet, the musician stated that his newest initiative will create jobs for about 40-50 Ghanaian youth in the country.

Can’t wait !!! Enjoyment Radio 90% complete + offices ! I want a crazy , young , funky ass team to lead this ! Looking for the right leader now …….. pic.twitter.com/lsY9VlmRHP — The Enjoyment Minister 🥂 (@DBLACKGH) November 15, 2021

Enjoyment Radio will directly and indirectly create job opportunities for 40-50 Ghanaian youth ! Let’s go !! — The Enjoyment Minister 🥂 (@DBLACKGH) November 15, 2021

Enjoyment Radio will be launched in January 2022 on my birthday . Enjoyment Radio is an online radio station dedicated to pushing the Ghana music agenda to the rest of the world ! This is my contribution marking my 10 years in the game !🥂🖤 — The Enjoyment Minister 🥂 (@DBLACKGH) November 15, 2021

He wrote; Enjoyment Radio will directly and indirectly create job opportunities for 40-50 Ghanaian youth ! Let’s go !!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!