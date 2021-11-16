Top Stories

D-Black to gift the industry ‘Enjoyment Radio’ in January 2022; out with crisp visuals for Gyakie assisted ‘Sheege’

His online radio marks 10yrs in the industry

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Black Avenue Muzik head honcho, D-Black has made it known that his Enjoyment Radio will help curb unemployment following his new audiovisual for ‘Sheege’ featuring Gyakie.

He revealed that it is set to reduce the unemployment rate in the country as he ventures into media to create jobs for the youth in the country.

D-Black has been identified as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry. He owns one of the most successful record labels in Ghana as well as one of the biggest lounges in Accra.

He is also into event organizing and now, the ‘Enjoyment Minister’ has added media to his hustle as he prepares to launch his radio station named “Enjoyment Radio”.

In his recent tweet, the musician stated that his newest initiative will create jobs for about 40-50 Ghanaian youth in the country.

He wrote; Enjoyment Radio will directly and indirectly create job opportunities for 40-50 Ghanaian youth ! Let’s go !!

