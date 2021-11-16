Beef Alert! Kofi Mole ready for Amerado’s reply after firing shots on Tim Westwood’s freestyle

The latest beef in town is on the verge of exploding and it’s between Kofi Mole and Amerado after the former threw shots during a Tim Westwood session.

Recall, Kofi Mole during his freestyle session on Tim Westwood TV subtly threw a shot at Amerado by using his ‘Yeete Nsem” freestyle against him.

“Yeete Nsem” was launched by Amerado some months ago where he compiles top trending news going around in Ghana and delivers them in a rap format.

Well, after Kofi Mole’s freestyle session on Tim Westwood, fans swiftly drew the battle line between the two talents, calling them to engage in a lyrical beef just to thrill fans and keep the industry warmed up.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with KMJ, Kofi Mole revealed that he had no issues with Amerado but was offended when he also delivered a freestyle making some boastful pronouncements.

According to him, he only delivered his lines on Tim Westwood just to claim the accolades Amerado stole from him in his previous freestyle but he has no banter with him. However, he stated that this is rap music and as such, any opportunity a rapper gets to showcase his talent he must utilize it.

Therefore, if Amerado feels that there is the need to clap back at him with his version, he is ever ready for him to fight him back on lyrical grounds.

