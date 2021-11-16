Be inspired by DeepSongs’ ‘Winning’

Elikem Bright, also known as DeepSongs is out with a new gospel jam titled ‘Winning‘, produced by Gifted Hand, mixed, and mastered by Beatz Dakay.

As an artist and a storyteller, his new song is focused on inspiring and impacting the lives of people through gospel music.

His main concern is to remind them to know that God is in the hustle with them so they shouldn’t give up on their hope and faith.

The fact is after every challenge there’s victory. This makes him certain that the devil is always a loser.

