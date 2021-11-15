Top Stories

Sarkodie presents GMA-UK Afrobeats/Afro Pop Song of the Year award to Gyakie

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 59 mins ago
Sarkodie presents GMAUK Afrobeats/Afro Pop Song of the Year award to Gyakie
Sarkodie presents GMAUK Afrobeats/Afro Pop Song of the Year award to Gyakie Photo Credit: GMA-UK

Ghanaian Hiplife/ Hip Hop artiste, Sarkodie presented Ghana Music Awards UK Afrobeats/Afro Pop song of the year plaque to sensational musician Gyakie at Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

This move was facilitated by the organisers of Ghana Music Awards UK led by Co-founder, Emmelio Tetteh.

Organisers of the scheme are in Ghana with the aim of making sure they deliver the plaques to every individual who won after doing same to the UK based winners.

Currently, awardees including Cina Soul, Fameye, Keche, Akwaboah, Mr Drew, Diana Hamilton amongst others have received their awards. The GMAUK team have also present the special recognition award to GhanaWeb.

Ghana Music Awards UK is peoples choice Awards aims at rewarding excellence, expanding and development Ghanaian music industry both abroad and Ghana .

The 5th edition successfully came off on 9th October with top personalities across africa atttending in London.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 59 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Haters & lovers alike join forces to eulogize Shatta Wale on Birthday including Sark, Stone & Beyonce!

Haters & lovers alike join forces to eulogize Shatta Wale on Birthday including Sark, Stone & Beyonce!

4 weeks ago
Je M'appelle by Darkovibes feat. Davido

2021 Week 41: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 weeks ago
VIP by Sarkodie, Zlatan & Rexxie

Audio: VIP by Sarkodie, Zlatan & Rexxie

15th October 2021
Sarkodie pitches Black Sherif to globally renowned HipHop icon, DJ Semtex during live interview!

Sarkodie pitches Black Sherif to globally renowned HipHop icon, DJ Semtex during live interview!

12th October 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker