Sarkodie presents GMA-UK Afrobeats/Afro Pop Song of the Year award to Gyakie

Ghanaian Hiplife/ Hip Hop artiste, Sarkodie presented Ghana Music Awards UK Afrobeats/Afro Pop song of the year plaque to sensational musician Gyakie at Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

This move was facilitated by the organisers of Ghana Music Awards UK led by Co-founder, Emmelio Tetteh.

Organisers of the scheme are in Ghana with the aim of making sure they deliver the plaques to every individual who won after doing same to the UK based winners.

Currently, awardees including Cina Soul, Fameye, Keche, Akwaboah, Mr Drew, Diana Hamilton amongst others have received their awards. The GMAUK team have also present the special recognition award to GhanaWeb.

Ghana Music Awards UK is peoples choice Awards aims at rewarding excellence, expanding and development Ghanaian music industry both abroad and Ghana .

The 5th edition successfully came off on 9th October with top personalities across africa atttending in London.

