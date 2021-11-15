MiQ B pops up with ‘All The Glory’

Having a resplendent voice amid great song compositions, MiQ B is recognized as one of the new outstanding Ghanaian gospel artists.

After thrilling fans with ‘Abamu Awie’, MiQ B has released another inspiring gospel song titled ‘All The Glory’.

A mid-tempo song, All The Glory was produced by OY beats and is a great delight to listen to as the lyrics focus on the teachings of Christ.

MiQ B’s songs always talk about the faithfulness of God and the reason why Ghanaians should give thanks to Him as long as they live on earth.

He is hopeful that the song will touch the hearts of many Christians as well as music lovers.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!