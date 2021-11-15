It took me 8yrs to write ‘Iron boy’; I find it weird listening to my songs – Amakye Dede

Highlife legend, Amakye Dede has revealed that his hit tune dubbed “Iron Boy” took him about eight years to complete all works relating to it & he doesn’t listen to his songs.

Speaking in an interview on the Super Morning Show on Joy Entertainment, the legendary Highlife maestro stated that recording the song was a very difficult task for him because he was uncertain about the tune to settle on for the song.

“It took me about eight years to finish this song. I started with some rhythms, but it wasn’t good for me till I did it with a reggae tune,” he said.

He further noted that he had to take many breaks to work on other songs while recording “Iron boy.” Also, he has made it knowen that he finds it quite uncomfortable listening to his own songs.

