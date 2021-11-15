Chemphe rebrands to Israel Chemphe; injects acoustic version of new ‘Conqueror’ single!

Sensational Gospel music artiste, Chemphe releases an acoustic version of his smashing Afrobeat Gospel single titled; CONQUEROR (HE lives in me).

From this new song, CONQUEROR (HE lives in me), the artist Chemphe rebrands into his full name Israel Chemphe, a name that he believes to complete the agenda of God in his life.

CONQUEROR expresses the boldness and trust he has in Christ knowing that the indwelling of the Holy Spirit which is the Spirit of God is in us to overcome every circumstance.

The song throws more light on the conqueror which is Christ more than the beneficiary who is more than a conqueror.

Chemphe’s new Afrobeat jam offers Hope, shifting attention to the fact that, in spite of what we go through on a daily basis, we are still conquerors.

The danceable and head nodding song creates the mood for a groove. Also, the perfect vocal diversity from the gospel star made the song come alive.

“Conqueror” is available on iTunes and all other online stores for streaming and download.

