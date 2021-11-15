BB Skys sings for his better half on ‘Booboo’

Isaac Newman, a.k.a Bb Skys, an artist who is deeply rooted in highlife and afrobeat, yet exceptionally versatile is out with a new single titled “Booboo“.

The title of the song is jargon that affectionately describes one’s better half. Bbskys expresses his love while showering praises on his ‘Booboo’ on the song.

It’s a song that will gradually grow on the lips of music lovers based on its reliability.

Award-winning producer/sound engineer Dopenkoaa is the engine behind this timeless piece. The song is available on all digital platforms worldwide and can be accessed via:

Connect with BbSkys on all social media platforms:

