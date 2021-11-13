The Roof Is On Fire! DJ Sly lits up star-spangled event in Lomé, Togo

Lomé, tagged as “the city of Night life” in Togo, witnessed a spectacular display of fireworks last Sunday November 7th, 2021 as Ghanaian International Turntable Wizard, DJ Sly thrilled patrons with an unforgettable performance.

The event dubbed “The Roof Is On Fire” hosted at Togo’s plush executive club and events center – Miami 288 was attended by celebrities, nightlife’s and fans across the Diaspora.

A truly distinctive party experience as Formal Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Togo International football Star, Emmanuel Adebayor surprised DJ Sly as he thrilled the crowd in a grand style.

The highlights of the night was the mind blowing performance by the man of the moment – The Pan African Disc Jockey, DJ Sly as he dazzled the audience with his finesse on the turntables which got much reactions on the social networks across the Globe.

The event brought together people from diverse backgrounds for an unforgettable fun experience.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!