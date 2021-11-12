Dollar On You! Kuami Eugene gifts his carbon copy $100 after meeting him

It all began with a viral video of a guy who resembled Kuami Eugene, standing by the roadside, aggressively chewing roosted corn.

Contemporary Highlife singer, Eugene Kwame Marfo, well known as Kuami Eugene has demonstrated an act of kind gesture towards his famous Techiman-based lookalike with a $100 note after he traveled a very long distance to meet him for the first time.

Recall, a video of the young man surfaced on social media that captured him munching roasted corn by the roadside. The video went viral with many tagging the Rockstar as the lookalike of the gentleman.

Well, the gentleman who is not only Kuami Eugene’s lookalike but also a die-hard fan had to travel from Techiman in the Bono East Region to Kumasi-based Angel FM just to meet his idol for the first time.

Ike De Unpredicated, the host of the show revealed to Kuami Eugene that the gentleman has been in the studio for more than 2 hours patiently waiting for Kuami Eugene to meet him for the first time.

Feeling overwhelmed by the action of the young man, Kuami Eugene asked about the cost of his transportation which the young man said cost him about GHc60. Without hesitation, the “Dollar On You” hitmaker blessed his lookalike with a $100 note which is equivalent to about GHc600.

The young man expressing his undying gratitude to the musician claims he has never held a Dollar note or even seen one before.

