Deon Boakye advocates for road safety as Christmas nears after surviving fatal accident!

His tire burst due to pot holes on the Tema highway!

Deon Boakye advocates for road safety as Christmas nears after surviving fatal accident!
Deon Boakye advocates for road safety as Christmas nears after surviving fatal accident!

Burgeoning crooner, Gideon Adade – Boakye aka Deon Boakye has taken to his socials to narrate how he survived a nearly fatal accident on the Tema Motorway.

According to the singer, he was saved by the grace of God and for the fact that he was not overspeeding on the road but his accident could have been avoided if the road was in a good condition.

Deon Boakye stated that the conditions of the Tema Motorway road are very deteriorating and since it happens to be a freeway, most drivers tend to Overspeed whenever they are on that road.

He lamented that an experience like his can be easily avoided if the government fixes the potholes on the Tema Motorway.

He further advised Ghanaians to be careful when driving since the festive season is fast approaching.

Sharing the video on IG, he wrote; ]| God Saved me last night !!!! .. How did I get through this !!! GOD!!! Ghana Government #FixRoads #FixPotholes

