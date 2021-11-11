You are not a full-blooded Ghanaian – Fan reacts after KiDi goes skydiving in Dubai

In a video posted on KiDi’s Instagram page, he is seen skydiving in Dubai with a man who was teaching him how to do it.

From the video, it’s clear it was Kidi’s first time but he handled it like a pro.

The likes of Berla Mundi among other celebs praised him for being extremely brave especially since some people have lost their lives doing it.

When the saddle holding them breaks, there is no telling the disaster that will come with it.

That is the main reason why it’s unusual to see Ghanaians and Africans in general attempt such a risky and scary sport.

One fan commented, “You are not a full-blooded Ghanaian…wafra mu…lol”, to suggest that peopel from this sid eof the world ain’t that daring and hence, KiDi could be a half cast.

