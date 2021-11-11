Top Stories

You are not a full-blooded Ghanaian – Fan reacts after KiDi goes skydiving in Dubai

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
You are not a full-blooded Ghanaian - Fan reacts after KiDi goes skydiving in Dubai
You are not a full-blooded Ghanaian - Fan reacts after KiDi goes skydiving in Dubai

In a video posted on KiDi’s Instagram page, he is seen skydiving in Dubai with a man who was teaching him how to do it.

From the video, it’s clear it was Kidi’s first time but he handled it like a pro.

The likes of Berla Mundi among other celebs praised him for being extremely brave especially since some people have lost their lives doing it.

When the saddle holding them breaks, there is no telling the disaster that will come with it.

That is the main reason why it’s unusual to see Ghanaians and Africans in general attempt such a risky and scary sport.

One fan commented, “You are not a full-blooded Ghanaian…wafra mu…lol”, to suggest that peopel from this sid eof the world ain’t that daring and hence, KiDi could be a half cast.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Shuperu by Mr Drew feat. KiDi

Single: Shuperu by Mr Drew feat. KiDi

7th September 2021
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 34: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

29th August 2021
Feelings by Cina Soul feat. KiDi

Video: Feelings by Cina Soul feat. KiDi

28th August 2021
Feelings by Cina Soul feat. KiDi

Single: Feelings by Cina Soul feat. KiDi

27th August 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker