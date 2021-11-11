King Promise: only Ghanaian act nominated in the 2021 MOBO Awards Best African Music Act category!

Top Stories

One of Ghana’s biggest music exports, King Promise, is the only Ghanaian act to be nominated in the Best African Music Act category in the 2021 MOBO Awards.

He is in the same category dominated by Nigerian acts including Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Tems, WizKid, Tiwa Savage, Rema and NSG.

The UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture, the MOBO Awards, is back on Sunday 5 December at Coventry Building Society Arena

Following last year’s much-buzzed-about Livestream show, the prestigious awards ceremony is returning to its rightful live show format.

Over the past two decades, the MOBO Awards stage has seen some unforgettable performances from incredible British stars like Sade, Amy Winehouse, Stormzy, FKA Twigs, Tinie Tempah, Emeli Sandé, Labrinth, Craig David, Ms Dynamite, Laura Mvula and Sugababes.

Kanya King CBE, Founder and CEO of MOBO Group, said: “In 2020, we proudly did the unthinkable by producing an awards show amid a global pandemic, which was no easy feat.

This year, we are delighted to be returning to a live format in the incredible city of Coventry. Over the past 24 years, the MOBO Awards has set a precedent for delivering memorable moments and iconic performances, and this year’s ceremony will be no different.

I can say for certain that the MOBO Awards on the 5th December is going to be the most significant event in UK Black culture this year. Stay tuned for announcements on the amazing live acts we are lining up, as we have some very special performances up our sleeves.”

The show will be live-streamed on YouTube and a special will be broadcast on BBC One.

