Top Stories

Video of Stonebwoy speaking Ewe with Grammy award-winning Angelique Kidjo gets fans puzzled!

Could there be a collabo coming up? Is Angelique an Ewe? Click to watch video !

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Video of Stonebwoy speaking Ewe with Grammy award-winning Angelique Kidjo gets fans puzzled!
Video of Stonebwoy speaking Ewe with Grammy award-winning Angelique Kidjo gets fans puzzled! Photo Credit: Stonebwoy /Facebook

In bid to scale up his influence globally, Stonebwoy has recently been working tirelessly and meeting up with High profile personalities including Angelique Kidjo!

In a new video obtained by this online portal, the Dancehall/Reggae powerhouse is seen vibing with Beninese superstar of international repute, Angelique Kidjo.

Kidjo who is noted for her multilingual prowess instantly struck a chord with the Ghanaian musician as they spoke the Ewe language fluently.

We have scanty information about what the rare meeting entailed but knowing Stonebwoy’s penchant for attracting international collaborations, a joint project between the two could be in the offing.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Meet Nimako; the well-groomed music head

Meet Nimako; the well-groomed music head

6 days ago
This Is Us! KobbySalm convenes 7 new urban Gospel acts on maiden EP dropping this November!

This Is Us! KobbySalm convenes 7 new urban Gospel acts on maiden EP dropping this November!

1 week ago
Greedy Men by Stonebwoy

Video: Greedy Men by Stonebwoy

1 week ago
Domae Magic becomes first Ghanaian to release music in Dolby Atmos

Domae Magic becomes first Ghanaian to release music in Dolby Atmos

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker