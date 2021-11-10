Video of Stonebwoy speaking Ewe with Grammy award-winning Angelique Kidjo gets fans puzzled!

In bid to scale up his influence globally, Stonebwoy has recently been working tirelessly and meeting up with High profile personalities including Angelique Kidjo!

In a new video obtained by this online portal, the Dancehall/Reggae powerhouse is seen vibing with Beninese superstar of international repute, Angelique Kidjo.

Kidjo who is noted for her multilingual prowess instantly struck a chord with the Ghanaian musician as they spoke the Ewe language fluently.

We have scanty information about what the rare meeting entailed but knowing Stonebwoy’s penchant for attracting international collaborations, a joint project between the two could be in the offing.

