Dakora and Gariba join forces to pray for “Grace” upon the Ghana Music Industry

Dakora teams up with Yaro Zamani Gariba, a popular Artiste controlling the Zongos across the country to create a banger titled “Grace” as a motivational song for the youth and the Music industry as a whole.

The new crop of Artists emerging in the Ghana music industry are endowed with unique styles and possess the ability to blend urban sound with our highlife mixed with our various Ghanaian cultural heritage.

One such Artist is Dakora An Artist Already Dominating the music scene in the upper west region, motivating and bridging ethnic stereotypes through his music.

Dakora has released a number of projects in the past years and still working everyday to improve his sound.

The song is currently enjoying massive airplay in the upper west region and it’s only right they tripled the speed for the promotion into other parts of the country.

Dakora and Gariba are embarking on separate media tours to preach the message of love and ethnic stereotypes in our communities while promoting this new “Grace” banger.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!