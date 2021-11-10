Black Sherif paints a picture of the highs & lows of stardom with recent posts on social media

Having the buzzing hit song in the country at the moment isn’t all rosy as many hide the downsides but Black Sheriff has exposed the two extremes of stardom.

Attached to the video is an emotional caption he added saying his mother should be notified that the purpose of his life on earth is being fulfilled as the kids sing the song word for word.

There’s no way you could watch this video without having goosebumps and it was a unanimous thread tying up all the comments from other celebs and industry colleagues in the comment section of the post he shared.

He shared the video with this emotional caption;

THIS IS WHAT I LIVE FOR, THIS IS MY PURPOSE. GO TELL MY MUM THE KIDS ARE SINGING MY SONG WORD FOR WORD.

Black Sherif tweeted lamenting that he wants to talk and wants to voice things out of his chest but is waiting for the right time to do that as for now he’s just going to reply all that with ‘lol’ and scroll asking they keep shitting on him and he will keep it rolling.

This tweet of Black Sherif suggests that he has a lot on his chest that he wishes to bring out but things this isn’t the right time for him to do that hence decided to keep it and just respond with ‘lol’ until the right time comes for him to speak out or react.

A fan replying to his tweet advised him to channel the energy he will use to address his haters to the studio and make money out of his haters rather than wasting time to address them or respond to whatever they have to say about him.

screenshot below;

